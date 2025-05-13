Bluetooth 6.1 to arrive with randomised address updates and power-saving upgrade: All you need to know

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) has officially unveiled Bluetooth 6.1, the latest iteration of its wireless communication standard. This updated specification introduces key enhancements focused on user privacy and energy efficiency—features set to benefit a range of future Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Among the most significant changes is a new approach to how device addresses are randomised to protect user privacy. Building upon the privacy tools introduced with Bluetooth 6.0 last year, Bluetooth 6.1 brings improvements to the Resolvable Private Address (RPA) system. Previously, the RPA—which masks a device’s MAC address—was updated at a fixed 15-minute interval. While this method helped shield user identity, the predictable timing still left room for potential tracking by malicious actors.

Bluetooth 6.1 addresses this issue with a dynamic timing mechanism. Instead of using fixed intervals, RPAs will now be updated at random intervals ranging between eight and fifteen minutes. This change makes it significantly more difficult for individuals to monitor or trace devices via Bluetooth signals, further enhancing personal privacy in public spaces.

In addition to these privacy upgrades, the new standard promises to improve battery performance on compact and low-powered gadgets. With Bluetooth 6.1, the responsibility for managing these randomised RPA updates shifts from the main processor to the wireless controller chip. This shift allows devices such as smartwatches, fitness bands, wireless earbuds, and portable speakers to operate more efficiently, potentially extending battery life without sacrificing performance.

While the benefits of Bluetooth 6.1 are clear, consumers may need to wait until 2026 before compatible devices reach the market. Development cycles and hardware integration typically take time, especially for manufacturers looking to fully implement the new capabilities.

The Bluetooth SIG also revealed a change to its release cycle. Moving forward, new versions of the Bluetooth specification will be published twice a year. As a result, the next update to the protocol is expected to be announced in the latter half of 2025.

