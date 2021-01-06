boAt joins hands with Dixon Technologies for new Twin Wireless Speakers

Dixon Technologies (India) Limited and boAt have entered into an agreement for manufacturing of Twin wireless speakers. Dixon has announced that it will be manufacturing the products from its manufacturing facility located at Noida.

Commenting on this association, Mr. Atul B. Lall, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Dixon Technologies (India) Limited said, “boAt is the leader in the earwear segment. Their high quality audio devices are known for their style and efficiency. We are delighted and encouraged by the trust they have bestowed on Dixon for this collaboration. Dixon Group is committed to have pivotal impact in making India an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ backed by our commitment and performance."

Audio and wearable products manufacturer boAt was recently adjudged as the fifth-largest company in terms of shipments of wearable products. The company shares its position with Google-owned Fitbit. A report by IDC claims that boAt managed to capture 2.6% of market share in the September quarter.

The company raised $100 million from private equity firm Warburg Puncus which brings the company’s valuation to $300 million. As reported earlier, the new funds will be used by the company in order to boost its research and development capabilities and expand its product portfolio.

Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt said in a report, “The investment is great news for not only the company but also for the entire direct-to-consumer (D2C) sector. The investment has come at the right time as we make efforts to ramp up our manufacturing and global supply chain."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via