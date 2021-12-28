NEW DELHI: NFTically, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace creator, has joined hands with BollyCoin for their upcoming Dabangg NFT drop by movie producer Arbaaz Khan. BollyCoin’s NFTically technology-backed marketplace is set to be launched on 30 December and will feature memorabilia from Salman Khan starrer Dabangg franchise.

As per NFTically, the large number of collectibles including posters, exclusive clips and images make for the most voluminous NFT drop in India yet.

NFT drops are technologically complex processes involving various challenges including Smart Contracts, traffic management, security and backend streamlining. Presently, over 3000 stores are powered by NFTically.

Talking about the collaboration, Toshendra Sharma, founder and CEO, NFTically, said, “This drop is a tremendous opportunity for anyone who was looking to purchase quality NFTs. Owing Salman Khan’s popularity, we anticipate traffic like never before. There is growing enthusiasm in collecting digital tokens and our mission is to ensure there are no hiccups in the process, not just for creators and sellers but also the buyers to ensure we play our part in maintaining the ecosystem."

NFTically, which allows users to create their own white-label marketplace, witnessed a 220% rise in users in the last quarter. While celebrity interest has been on the rise with respect to NFTs, smaller creators have also jumped on to the NFT bandwagon to be able to mint and monetise their digital assets.

Armand Poonawala, co-founder and director, BollyCoin said, “We are delighted to have partnered with NFTically, the collaboration has made us confident the drop will roll out as seamlessly as possible."

The rage for NFTs has taken India’s entertainment and social media industry by storm with a host of Bollywood and regional stars lining up to sell their digital collectibles.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's NFT collections of 'Madhushala', autographed posters and collectibles, have received bids close to $1 million at the end of auction.

