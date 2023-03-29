Boost Google Chrome’s performance using THIS new desktop feature1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 03:12 PM IST
Google Chrome’s Memory Saver mode feature is especially useful if you’re running other intensive applications, like editing family videos or playing games.
Google Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers used by millions worldwide. Google recently introduced Memory Saver mode that frees up memory from tabs you are not currently using. This, the tech company says, allows the active websites you’re browsing to deliver the ‘smoothest possible experience’.
