Google Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers used by millions worldwide. Google recently introduced Memory Saver mode that frees up memory from tabs you are not currently using. This, the tech company says, allows the active websites you’re browsing to deliver the ‘smoothest possible experience’.

All inactive tabs will be reloaded once you visit them again. Google Chrome’s Memory Saver mode feature is especially useful if you’re running other intensive applications, like editing family videos or playing games.

Wondering how to turn on the Memory Saver mode on Google Chrome?

Open Google Chrome on your laptop/desktop

Tap on the three-dot menu that is available next to your profile photo

Here, click on Settings

Go to Performance section

Next, toggle on the Memory Saver mode

Readers must note that the Memory Saver doesn’t disable media playing in the background. This means that users can still play music, YouTube videos and even podcasts in the background. The feature only disables websites that take resources without providing an immediate benefit.

In another news, Google has started opening access to its generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot called Bard as it seeks public feedback to “improve its systems" and take on OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Bard can be accessed by users in the US and UK starting today at bard.google.com. It will be released in other regions and in other languages over time, the big tech firm said.

Bard was unveiled last month around the same time Microsoft announced AI-powered Bing, which is based on OpenAI's large language model that has been designed especially for search and is more powerful than even ChatGPT.

Google’s Bing unveiling didn’t go as expected as the chatbot generated inaccurate information in a promotional video, which wiped out $100 billion in Google parent Alphabet’s market value.