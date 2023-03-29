Home / Technology / News /  Boost Google Chrome’s performance using THIS new desktop feature
Back

Google Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers used by millions worldwide. Google recently introduced Memory Saver mode that frees up memory from tabs you are not currently using. This, the tech company says, allows the active websites you’re browsing to deliver the ‘smoothest possible experience’.

All inactive tabs will be reloaded once you visit them again. Google Chrome’s Memory Saver mode feature is especially useful if you’re running other intensive applications, like editing family videos or playing games.

Wondering how to turn on the Memory Saver mode on Google Chrome?

  • Open Google Chrome on your laptop/desktop
  • Tap on the three-dot menu that is available next to your profile photo
  • Here, click on Settings
  • Go to Performance section
  • Next, toggle on the Memory Saver mode

Readers must note that the Memory Saver doesn’t disable media playing in the background. This means that users can still play music, YouTube videos and even podcasts in the background. The feature only disables websites that take resources without providing an immediate benefit.

In another news, Google has started opening access to its generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot called Bard as it seeks public feedback to “improve its systems" and take on OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Bard can be accessed by users in the US and UK starting today at bard.google.com. It will be released in other regions and in other languages over time, the big tech firm said.

Bard was unveiled last month around the same time Microsoft announced AI-powered Bing, which is based on OpenAI's large language model that has been designed especially for search and is more powerful than even ChatGPT.

Google’s Bing unveiling didn’t go as expected as the chatbot generated inaccurate information in a promotional video, which wiped out $100 billion in Google parent Alphabet’s market value.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout