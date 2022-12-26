Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / News /  Bought new AirPods? Here are some tips that may come handy

Bought new AirPods? Here are some tips that may come handy

3 min read . 11:00 AM ISTLivemint, Edited By Neha Saini
Apple has launched three generations of AirPods

  • We bring you a list of tips and tricks to make the most of Apple AirPods

If you happen to purchase a new AirPods or AirPods Pro and are looking for tips and tricks to get the most out of your device, then you have come to the right place. We bring you a list of tips that will come handy while using Apple’s wireless audio device. Take a look

If you happen to purchase a new AirPods or AirPods Pro and are looking for tips and tricks to get the most out of your device, then you have come to the right place. We bring you a list of tips that will come handy while using Apple’s wireless audio device. Take a look

Pair your AirPods with devices more than just iPhone

Pair your AirPods with devices more than just iPhone

Yes. Apple AirPods can be paired easily with an iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Windows laptop, as well as your Android phone. There is a small button at the back of the device for pairing. Hold it close to your iPhone or iPad and the AirPods will appear at the bottom of your device. Once paired with your iPhone, it will automatically be paired to other Apple devices running your Apple ID as you take it out of the box. Simply, find your AirPods in the list and then press Connect.

Yes. Apple AirPods can be paired easily with an iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Windows laptop, as well as your Android phone. There is a small button at the back of the device for pairing. Hold it close to your iPhone or iPad and the AirPods will appear at the bottom of your device. Once paired with your iPhone, it will automatically be paired to other Apple devices running your Apple ID as you take it out of the box. Simply, find your AirPods in the list and then press Connect.

Keep your AirPods safe with Find My feature

Keep your AirPods safe with Find My feature

Apple AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 come with Find My feature which can be used to track them down in case the device is misplaced or lost. In addition, there is a Separation Alert feature wherein your iPhone will notify you if you leave your AirPods behind.

Apple AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 come with Find My feature which can be used to track them down in case the device is misplaced or lost. In addition, there is a Separation Alert feature wherein your iPhone will notify you if you leave your AirPods behind.

Customize tap commands on the earbuds

Customize tap commands on the earbuds

You can customize the tap on each bud of the AirPods to perform different actions like activate Siri, change tracks, or play/pause and more. To do so, go to Settings on your iPhone/iPad and tap on Bluetooth. Then tap on the (i) next to the AirPods name and then choose the set of action by tapping on the Left or Right.

You can customize the tap on each bud of the AirPods to perform different actions like activate Siri, change tracks, or play/pause and more. To do so, go to Settings on your iPhone/iPad and tap on Bluetooth. Then tap on the (i) next to the AirPods name and then choose the set of action by tapping on the Left or Right.

Automatic device switching

Automatic device switching

If you have connected your AirPods to more than one device, it can automatically transition between the devices. You can either enable or disable this automatic device switching from the Settings app on your iPhone. Here, tap on AirPods in the section below the Apple ID and then tap on ‘Connect to This ‌iPhone‌.’ Next, choose the "When Last Connected to This ‌iPhone‌" to turn automatic switching off, and choose "Automatically" to enable it.

If you have connected your AirPods to more than one device, it can automatically transition between the devices. You can either enable or disable this automatic device switching from the Settings app on your iPhone. Here, tap on AirPods in the section below the Apple ID and then tap on ‘Connect to This ‌iPhone‌.’ Next, choose the "When Last Connected to This ‌iPhone‌" to turn automatic switching off, and choose "Automatically" to enable it.

Ask Siri to announce notifications

Ask Siri to announce notifications

With the Siri integration on Airpods, you can turn on Announce Notifications for incoming calls and messages. To do so, go to Settings > Notifications > Announce Notifications. Here, toggle on the ‘Announce Notifications’ and ‘Headphones’.

With the Siri integration on Airpods, you can turn on Announce Notifications for incoming calls and messages. To do so, go to Settings > Notifications > Announce Notifications. Here, toggle on the ‘Announce Notifications’ and ‘Headphones’.

Users can also select the apps that you want to use Announce Notifications with.

Users can also select the apps that you want to use Announce Notifications with.

Check AirPods battery

Check AirPods battery

Want to keep tabs on your Apple AirPods battery life? You can check it from the battery widget on your iPhone and iPad. Also, you can ask Siri to announce battery life of the connected Apple AirPods. In addition, the control center on your Apple Watch will also be able to tell the battery life of AirPods.

Want to keep tabs on your Apple AirPods battery life? You can check it from the battery widget on your iPhone and iPad. Also, you can ask Siri to announce battery life of the connected Apple AirPods. In addition, the control center on your Apple Watch will also be able to tell the battery life of AirPods.

Rename your AirPods

Rename your AirPods

Apple allows you to customize the name of your AirPods. To do so, head to Settings >Bluetooth. Here, tap (i) next to the AirPods name and then tap on Name. Now, enter the new name for your AirPods.

Apple allows you to customize the name of your AirPods. To do so, head to Settings >Bluetooth. Here, tap (i) next to the AirPods name and then tap on Name. Now, enter the new name for your AirPods.

Activate Spatial Audio

Activate Spatial Audio

Apple AirPods Spatial audio feature offers immersive 3D sound. It is available for ‌AirPods 3‌, ‌AirPods Pro‌, and ‌AirPods Max‌. To enable, open the Control Center on your iPhone. You should see a little icon that looks like the AirPods on the volume slider. Long press on the volume slider and tap on Spatial Audio to activate it.

Apple AirPods Spatial audio feature offers immersive 3D sound. It is available for ‌AirPods 3‌, ‌AirPods Pro‌, and ‌AirPods Max‌. To enable, open the Control Center on your iPhone. You should see a little icon that looks like the AirPods on the volume slider. Long press on the volume slider and tap on Spatial Audio to activate it.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

While ANC is a default feature on ‌AirPods Pro‌ and ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2, it is also available on the ‌AirPods Max‌. ANC is usually enabled for both the earpieces, but there is a trick to get it to turn on for one only. It works for AirPods Pro only. Go to Settings > AirPods Pro > Accessibility > Noise Control > toggle on the switch next to Noise Cancellation with One AirPod.

While ANC is a default feature on ‌AirPods Pro‌ and ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2, it is also available on the ‌AirPods Max‌. ANC is usually enabled for both the earpieces, but there is a trick to get it to turn on for one only. It works for AirPods Pro only. Go to Settings > AirPods Pro > Accessibility > Noise Control > toggle on the switch next to Noise Cancellation with One AirPod.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP