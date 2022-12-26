Bought new AirPods? Here are some tips that may come handy

Yes. Apple AirPods can be paired easily with an iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Windows laptop, as well as your Android phone. There is a small button at the back of the device for pairing. Hold it close to your iPhone or iPad and the AirPods will appear at the bottom of your device. Once paired with your iPhone, it will automatically be paired to other Apple devices running your Apple ID as you take it out of the box. Simply, find your AirPods in the list and then press Connect.

