Bought new AirPods? Here are some tips that may come handy

Bought new AirPods? Here are some tips that may come handy3 min read . 11:00 AM IST
- We bring you a list of tips and tricks to make the most of Apple AirPods
If you happen to purchase a new AirPods or AirPods Pro and are looking for tips and tricks to get the most out of your device, then you have come to the right place. We bring you a list of tips that will come handy while using Apple’s wireless audio device. Take a look
Pair your AirPods with devices more than just iPhone
Yes. Apple AirPods can be paired easily with an iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Windows laptop, as well as your Android phone. There is a small button at the back of the device for pairing. Hold it close to your iPhone or iPad and the AirPods will appear at the bottom of your device. Once paired with your iPhone, it will automatically be paired to other Apple devices running your Apple ID as you take it out of the box. Simply, find your AirPods in the list and then press Connect.
Keep your AirPods safe with Find My feature
Apple AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 come with Find My feature which can be used to track them down in case the device is misplaced or lost. In addition, there is a Separation Alert feature wherein your iPhone will notify you if you leave your AirPods behind.
Customize tap commands on the earbuds
You can customize the tap on each bud of the AirPods to perform different actions like activate Siri, change tracks, or play/pause and more. To do so, go to Settings on your iPhone/iPad and tap on Bluetooth. Then tap on the (i) next to the AirPods name and then choose the set of action by tapping on the Left or Right.
Automatic device switching
If you have connected your AirPods to more than one device, it can automatically transition between the devices. You can either enable or disable this automatic device switching from the Settings app on your iPhone. Here, tap on AirPods in the section below the Apple ID and then tap on ‘Connect to This iPhone.’ Next, choose the "When Last Connected to This iPhone" to turn automatic switching off, and choose "Automatically" to enable it.
Ask Siri to announce notifications
With the Siri integration on Airpods, you can turn on Announce Notifications for incoming calls and messages. To do so, go to Settings > Notifications > Announce Notifications. Here, toggle on the ‘Announce Notifications’ and ‘Headphones’.
Users can also select the apps that you want to use Announce Notifications with.
Check AirPods battery
Want to keep tabs on your Apple AirPods battery life? You can check it from the battery widget on your iPhone and iPad. Also, you can ask Siri to announce battery life of the connected Apple AirPods. In addition, the control center on your Apple Watch will also be able to tell the battery life of AirPods.
Rename your AirPods
Apple allows you to customize the name of your AirPods. To do so, head to Settings >Bluetooth. Here, tap (i) next to the AirPods name and then tap on Name. Now, enter the new name for your AirPods.
Activate Spatial Audio
Apple AirPods Spatial audio feature offers immersive 3D sound. It is available for AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. To enable, open the Control Center on your iPhone. You should see a little icon that looks like the AirPods on the volume slider. Long press on the volume slider and tap on Spatial Audio to activate it.
Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
While ANC is a default feature on AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro 2, it is also available on the AirPods Max. ANC is usually enabled for both the earpieces, but there is a trick to get it to turn on for one only. It works for AirPods Pro only. Go to Settings > AirPods Pro > Accessibility > Noise Control > toggle on the switch next to Noise Cancellation with One AirPod.
