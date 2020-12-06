Brain implants might soon help restore rudimentary vision for blind people

The monkeys during the research were first required to perform a simple behavioral task in which they made eye movements in order to signal the location of a phosphene that was triggered during electrical stimulation by an individual electrode. They were further tested on more complex tasks such as a motion direction task, in which micro-stimulation was delivered on a sequence of electrodes, and a letter discrimination task, in which micro-stimulation was delivered to 8 to 15 electrodes simultaneously. , creating a percept in the form of a letter. The monkeys were able to recognize shapes and percepts, including lines, moving dots, and letters, using their artificial vision.