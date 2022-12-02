Brands are shifting to influencer marketing1 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 10:39 PM IST
The trend is driven by a drop in the effectiveness of online advertising
The trend is driven by a drop in the effectiveness of online advertising
New Delhi: Luggage brand Mokobara partnered with fashion influencer Nagma Mirajkar to promote its products to her 8.6 million followers on Instagram last month. The move was part of the company’s plans to shift a significant part of its advertising budget from social media ads to influencer-driven campaigns.