Brands showcase metaverse platforms at Auto Expo 2023

While the buzz around metaverse experiences has cooled, the company has been working on the platform for a long time, he added. “If you look at the MG ZS electric vehicle, we started work back in 2017, when the entire EV market of India had fewer than 2,000 cars. We are looking at this initiative as an early mover in the segment, and we’ll keep working on it as the technologies progress, to see how it works."