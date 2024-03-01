Brave browser brings privacy-focused AI Assistant Leo for Android users: All about it
Brave's AI chat assistant Leo, now available on Android, empowers users with features like real-time summaries, code writing, and translations. Leo, built on Meta's LLM technology, prioritizes user privacy by not using third-party AI services.
In a bid to enhance user privacy and productivity on the Android platform, the privacy-focused web browser Brave has recently unveiled its AI-powered chat assistant, Leo. This innovative feature, previously available on desktop, is designed to provide users with a comprehensive set of tools to interact with the web seamlessly, all while maintaining a heightened level of privacy.