Brave's AI chat assistant Leo, now available on Android, empowers users with features like real-time summaries, code writing, and translations. Leo, built on Meta's LLM technology, prioritizes user privacy by not using third-party AI services.

In a bid to enhance user privacy and productivity on the Android platform, the privacy-focused web browser Brave has recently unveiled its AI-powered chat assistant, Leo. This innovative feature, previously available on desktop, is designed to provide users with a comprehensive set of tools to interact with the web seamlessly, all while maintaining a heightened level of privacy.

Built on Meta's Large Language Model (LLM) technology, Leo originally utilized Llama-2 but later adopted Mixtral 8x7B as its default LLM. Brave's commitment to user privacy is evident in its decision not to rely on third-party AI services for Leo.

As per the btowser, its AI assistant aims to empower users by allowing them to engage in a variety of tasks directly from the browser address bar or within webpages.

Leo's functionalities include creating real-time summaries of web pages or videos, writing code, answering questions about content, generating new long-form written content, translating pages, and creating transcriptions of video or audio content. This broad spectrum of capabilities positions Leo as a versatile tool for users seeking a comprehensive browsing experience.

With the introduction of Leo on Android devices through Brave browser version 1.63, users can now enjoy these features on the go. Leo supports multiple languages, including English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish, enabling a global user base to engage with the AI assistant effortlessly.

One notable aspect of Leo is its accessibility, as it does not require users to sign up or sign in, aligning with Brave's commitment to a privacy-centric user experience. While the standard version of Leo is available to all Brave users free of charge, the company offers a premium subscription, Leo Premium, at $14.99 per month. This upgraded subscription unlocks additional capabilities, providing users with an even more sophisticated and powerful AI assistant.

