‘Brazil’s tech can help India reach 20% ethanol blending’
Will help to improve productivity in livestock and poultry sector: minister Carlos Favaro
New Delhi: Brazil has started sharing technology with India to help it achieve 20% ethanol blending for petrol by 2025-2026, and will send indigenous breeds to improve productivity in the livestock and poultry sector, said Brazilian agriculture and livestock minister Carlos Favaro in an interview. Brazil is the world’s second largest producer of ethanol.