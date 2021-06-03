Bright future for semiconductors in India: Prakash Mallya

Mallya said it may take years for the ecosystem to be fully built, but he is “optimistic" considering the opportunity that India presents. “The manufacturing may not happen today, but it will move in that direction over a period of time, given the opportunity. The ecosystem around semiconductors and devices is diverse. You have phones and PCs (personal computers), but that’s just the consumer-facing (side). You then look at industrial IoT (internet of things) and several other ways, everything that’s connected is going to compute," he added.