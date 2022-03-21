British military to delete WhatsApp due to security reasons? Here's the truth

WhatsApp has often been embroiled in controversies regarding security reasons. However, the instant messaging app has defended its end-to-end encryption feature. The American freeware has stated that "End-to-end encryption ensures only you and the person you're communicating with can read or listen to what is sent, and nobody in between, not even WhatsApp. This is because, with end-to-end encryption, your messages are secured with a lock, and only the recipient and you have the special key needed to unlock and read them. All of this happens automatically: no need to turn on settings or set up special secret chats to secure your messages".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}