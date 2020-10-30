Home >Technology >News >Brookfield pays $365 million for Facebook office outside Seattle
FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Five technology giants reported mixed earnings results Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 a sign of varying fortunes as they try to rebound from an pandemic-related economic slowdown earlier this year. While all five — Amazon, Google parent Alphabet, Facebook, Apple and Twitter — exceeded analyst expectations, gloomy forecasts and other uncertainties led to share-price declines for all but Alphabet in after-market trading. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (AP)
FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Five technology giants reported mixed earnings results Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 a sign of varying fortunes as they try to rebound from an pandemic-related economic slowdown earlier this year. While all five — Amazon, Google parent Alphabet, Facebook, Apple and Twitter — exceeded analyst expectations, gloomy forecasts and other uncertainties led to share-price declines for all but Alphabet in after-market trading. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (AP)

Brookfield pays $365 million for Facebook office outside Seattle

1 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2020, 01:58 PM IST Bloomberg

Block 16 went on the market earlier this year at a time when commercial-property markets were in a state of paralysis

A real estate fund backed by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is buying an office in a Seattle suburb leased to Facebook Inc., a sign that commercial-property markets are thawing for some buildings after the pandemic put a chill on deals.

The buyer is paying $365 million for the 343,528-square-foot (31,915-square-meter) building, called Block 16, according to a statement to be released Friday. The sellers of the property -- part of the Spring District in Bellevue, Washington -- are Wright Runstad & Co., Shorenstein Properties and institutional investors advised by JPMorgan Asset Management.

“This sale underscores just how desirable this type of asset has become for global investors," Andrew Friedman, managing director at Shorenstein, said in the statement.

A spokeswoman for Brookfield confirmed the purchase.

Block 16 went on the market earlier this year at a time when commercial-property markets were in a state of paralysis. The sellers were betting that the building would find willing buyers because of Facebook’s long-term lease and its growing presence nearby.

Last month, the social media giant bought outdoor equipment retailer REI’s never-been-used headquarters in the Spring District.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout