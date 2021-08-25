Bruised Chinese internet companies try to win over Beijing and investors

Days earlier, Tencent Holdings Ltd. said it would invest the equivalent of $7.7 billion to promote “common prosperity" in China. The videogaming and social-media giant previously had earmarked a similar sum to fund research in areas such as science and carbon neutrality that are strategically important to Beijing. Common prosperity has become a popular catchphrase in China, used to describe President Xi Jinping’s desire for people in the country to get rich together, instead of having wealth concentrated among the corporate world’s upper echelons.