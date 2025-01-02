Scammers are using a technique called brushing to deceive online shoppers and inflate product reviews on platforms like Amazon and AliExpress. This involves sending unsolicited packages to individuals, leading to fake positive reviews that misrepresent low-quality products as highly rated.

In another shocking incident of cybercrime, it has been reported that scammers are increasingly using a trick known as brushing to deceive online shoppers and artificially boost product reviews on popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and AliExpress.

According to a report byNews18, this fraudulent practice involves sending unsolicited packages to unsuspecting individuals, and it is aimed at inflating the visibility and sales of low-quality or counterfeit products.

Reportedly, the process begins when fraudsters create fake accounts on these e-commerce platforms and place orders for their own goods, using stolen or fake addresses to ship them. These products—often cheap gadgets, costume jewellery, or random items—are then sent to random recipients who have not made any purchase. Upon delivery, scammers, using the recipient's name, post glowing reviews to make the products appear highly rated and desirable.

The ultimate goal of the brushing scam is to manipulate the system by increasing the product's ratings and visibility, creating a false impression of popularity, adds the report. Potential buyers are then misled into believing that the product is of high quality, when in reality, it may be a low-quality counterfeit. In some cases, these fraudulent reviews can result in significant sales for the unscrupulous sellers.

Experts have warned that there are several risks associated with brushing scams. For one, the arrival of unordered packages could signal that an individual's personal information has been compromised. Scammers often acquire names and addresses through data breaches or illegal transactions involving stolen data. Victims of brushing scams may also find their names associated with fake reviews, which can affect their online reputation.

Consumers are advised to remain vigilant and report any unsolicited packages or suspicious activities to the relevant authorities. If you receive a package that you did not order, there is a strong possibility that you have been targeted by this deceptive scheme.