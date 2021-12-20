OPEN APP
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a new broadband plan with 425 days validity, according to Hindustan Times. This plan comes in 2500. Besides this, the state-run telecom firm is offering multiple long-term validity plans. 

Here's a list of long term validity plans

300-Day Validity Plan

Under this plan, user will get 2GB of internet per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and free ringtones. This plan comes in 397. No other telecom companies offer 300-day validity under this price bracket.  

BSNL also has a plan for full year in 1999. The plan offers 500GB of standard data and 100GB of additional data, after which the speed drops to 80 Kbps. In this plan, users can make unlimited calls to any network. 

The plan also offers 100 SMS per day to any network, free PRBT with unlimited song choice option, and 365 days of access to Lokdhun content. Besides these, the plan includes a 365-day subscription to the Eros Now entertainment service. 

365-Day Validity Plan

Under this plan, users will get 24GB of internet, unlimited phone calls, and 100 SMS each day. The 365-day validity plan comes in 1499.

BSNL also has annual voucher pack priced at 1498, which offers unlimited speed with 2GB data per day. However, after 2GB usage of data, speed will be reduced to 40 kbps.

