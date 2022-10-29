BSNL Diwali Offer 2022: Details on new tariff plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched new tariff offers for its prepaid users this Diwali. The all new plans, applicable to all prepaid users across the country, come with different benefits. BSNL’s Diwali Offer 2022 has introduced two tariff plans worth Rs. 1198 and ₹439. While the Rs. 1198 plan brings with it a one-year validity, ₹439 plan will be valid for a period of three months with unlimited voice calls. Along with these, the telecom giant has also announced two entertainment and gaming vouchers worth ₹269 and ₹769 for a valid period of 30 days and 90 days, respectively.

