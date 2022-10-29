BSNL Diwali Offer 2022: Details on new tariff plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched new tariff offers for its prepaid users this Diwali. The all new plans, applicable to all prepaid users across the country, come with different benefits. BSNL’s Diwali Offer 2022 has introduced two tariff plans worth Rs. 1198 and ₹439. While the Rs. 1198 plan brings with it a one-year validity, ₹439 plan will be valid for a period of three months with unlimited voice calls. Along with these, the telecom giant has also announced two entertainment and gaming vouchers worth ₹269 and ₹769 for a valid period of 30 days and 90 days, respectively.
BSNL Rs. 1198 Tariff Plan
BSNL’s Dhamakedaar Diwali offer of Rs. 1198 is perfect for prepaid users looking for long-term plans with basic benefits. With the recharge, users will get a validity of 365 days or a year. Along with this, the plan is also offering 3GB of data, 300 minutes of calling, and 30 SMS, which will be renewed every month. These benefits will expire at the end of one month and will not be carried forward to the next month’s benefits.
BSNL Rs. 439 Tariff Plan
Another prepaid tariff plan offered by the company comes at a price of ₹439 and will be valid for 90 days or three months. This BSNL Dhamakedaar Diwali offer provides unlimited voice calling along with 300 SMS for the entire period of the tariff plan. This offer is the best choice for consumers seeking consumer voice calling benefits. However there is no data offer included with this plan.
BSNL Entertainment and Gaming Voucher of ₹269, Rs. 769
Additionally, BSNL has also launched two Festival Dhamaka offers this Diwali with Entertainment and Gaming Voucher.
With a Rs. 269 recharge voucher valid for 30 days, users get unlimited calls, 2GB data per day, 100 daily SMS, BSNL tunes with unlimited changing options, challenges arena games with prices up to ₹2 lakh, and other entertainment benefits.
Moreover, an entertainment and gaming voucher worth Rs. 769 comes with the same offers as the Rs. 269 plan. However, the validity period for this offer is 90 days or three months.