BSNL introduces new 395-day plan in various Indian states: Know price, benefits, and more
BSNL rolls out a 4G plan at ₹2,399, offering 2GB data/day and unlimited calls. Airtel and Reliance Jio have increased prices on key plans, potentially impacting millions of subscribers in India.
BSNL, the prominent Indian telecommunications company, is gearing up to roll out its 4G services across the country, attracting considerable attention on social media. This development comes in the wake of private telecom operators revising their tariffs earlier in July 2024. One of BSNL's standout offerings is a recharge plan with an extensive validity of 395 days.