BSNL, the prominent Indian telecommunications company, is gearing up to roll out its 4G services across the country, attracting considerable attention on social media. This development comes in the wake of private telecom operators revising their tariffs earlier in July 2024. One of BSNL's standout offerings is a recharge plan with an extensive validity of 395 days.

Details of the ₹ 2,399 Plan

The new plan, priced at ₹2,399, breaks down to an approximate cost of ₹200 per month. Subscribers will enjoy 2GB of high-speed data per day, 100 free SMS daily, and unlimited voice calls across all networks nationwide. Additionally, the plan includes free nationwide roaming and offers a range of value-added services such as Zing Music, BSNL Tunes, Hardy Games, Challenger Arena Games, and Gameon Astrotell.

Impact of Price Hikes by Private Operators

Meanwhile, private telecom giants like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone have recently increased the prices of several plans, impacting both prepaid and postpaid users and potentially affecting millions of subscribers. Despite these price hikes, these companies continue to provide monthly, quarterly, and annual plans.

Airtel’s Revised Plans

Airtel has adjusted the prices across various popular plans, aiming to maintain a balance between affordability and enhanced services. Some of the key changes include the 1GB/day plan for 28 days, now priced at ₹299, up from ₹265; the 1.5GB/day plan for 28 days, increased to ₹349 from ₹299; and the 2GB/day plan for 28 days, now at ₹409, previously ₹359. The 1.5GB/day plan for 84 days is revised to ₹859, up from ₹719, and the 2GB/day plan for 84 days is priced at ₹979, previously ₹839. Additionally, the 2.5GB/day plan for 365 days is now ₹3,599, up from ₹2,999.

Changes in Reliance Jio’s Plans

Reliance Jio has also revised its tariffs, affecting several popular plans. The company’s two annual prepaid plans, which were earlier priced at ₹1,559 and ₹2,999, will now be available at ₹1,899 and ₹3,599, respectively. Other notable changes include the 2GB/day plan for 28 days, now priced at ₹349, up from ₹299, and the 1.5GB/day plan for 28 days, which has increased to ₹299 from ₹239. The 3GB/day plan for 28 days remains unchanged at ₹449.

As BSNL prepares to introduce its 4G services, the competitive landscape of India's telecom sector is set to witness significant shifts, offering consumers a mix of new choices and revised pricing from various providers.

