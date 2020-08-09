BSNL to enhance broadband internet speed in Andaman by 10 times from Monday

"Despite many challenges the project is completed in a scheduled timeline and without any cost overrun. Being a first of its kind project in India, BSNL ensured that the laying of submarine optical fibre cable is completed as per global specification to ensure quality," BSNL chairman and managing director P K Purwar said. BSNL will enhance data speeds across all the plans between 2-10 times after the launch of the project without charging any extra amount from the customers, according to details shared by the company.