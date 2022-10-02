BSNL to roll out 5G in August 2023: Ashwini Vaishnaw

At the event, Reliance Jio said that it will start rolling out the 5G network by Diwali this year to select cities. As per Department of Telecom, 13 cities will receive the 5G service in the initial phase. These are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Varanasi, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Kolkata, Siliguri, Gurugram and Hyderabad. Vodafone, however, has offered no specific timeline for the launch or coverage of the ultra high-speed internet services. Many key details remain unclear yet. For example, none of the telecom operators have not revealed any 5G plans so far. There is no clarity on the pricing of the 5G plans as well.