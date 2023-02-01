Budget 2023 gives impetus to smartphone production, redcues custom duty on parts
- Presenting the last full budget of PM Narendra Modi-led government, the minister said that the mobile phone output rose from 5.8 crore units in 2014-15 to 31 crore units last fiscal.
In her budget speech today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to reduce customs duty on import of certain inputs for mobile phone manufacturing. The decision is aimed to boost smartphone production in the country.
