Budget 2023: National Digital Library to be set up for children, adolescents
States will be encouraged to set up physical libraries for them at panchayat and ward levels and provide infrastructure for accessing the National Digital Library resources
Mumbai: The Centre will set up a National Digital Library for children and youth to facilitate access to quality books across subjects, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday while presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×