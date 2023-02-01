Budget 2023: What tech industry said on new announcements
- Enabling PAN as the common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies, setting up 100 labs for developing 5G applications are some of the announcements made by the finance minister today.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a host of new measures for the tech industry. These include giving boost to digital payments in the country, enabling PAN as the common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies and setting up 100 labs for developing 5G applications.
