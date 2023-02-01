Budget 2023: What tech industry said on new announcements

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a host of new measures for the tech industry. These include giving boost to digital payments in the country, enabling PAN as the common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies and setting up 100 labs for developing 5G applications.
How tech industry experts and startups responded to the FM’s speech today
Anil G Verma, Executive Director & CEO, Godrej & Boyce
“This is a balanced and inclusive budget which will provide further impetus to growth. The renewed thrust on investment in infrastructure will drive the productivity of our economy and generate employment. Our competitiveness in the global economy will also be improved through the thrust on research in fields like 5G services, AI and agriculture. Together with the initiatives to reduce the compliance burden and de-criminalise several regulatory provisions, it will improve the ease of doing business in India and attract fresh investments.
Measures to improve rural incomes and reduce personal income tax rates will deliver more disposable income in the hands of people, driving consumption. This will likely generate a virtuous cycle of fresh investments leading to higher employment, incomes and productivity, further spurring consumption. The Green growth focus will orient the entire economy towards adopting sustainable practices in all areas and put us in a good position to play our role in the efforts to improve the future of our planet. The key to realization of the planned outcomes is effective implementation."
Arusha Mittal COO and Co-founder, Dapps and UniFarm
“We are excited to see a special focus on start-ups in the Union Budget 2023-24. The creation of an agriculture accelerator fund is a bold move towards driving innovation and creating more jobs for the youth of our country. The start-up space will get a big boost from the extension of the tax holiday as it is expected to increase the cash flow which is critical for the growth of any start-up.
Sanjeev Chandak, Co-founder & CEO, ftcash