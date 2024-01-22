Budget 2024 expectation: From Intellectual Property laws to startup relaxations; here's what gaming industry expects
The gaming industry in India has outlined its expectations for the upcoming Interim Budget of 2024, including a clear regulatory framework for online gaming, increased investment in digital infrastructure, and support for intellectual property rights.
As the entrepreneurial world eagerly awaits the Interim Budget of 2024, the gaming industry, a prominent player in India's startup ecosystem, has outlined its expectations for the forthcoming budget. Industry leaders and experts, including Kashyap Reddy, Co-founder & CEO of Hitwicket, Lumikai's Founding General Partner Salone Sehgal, Kavitha Rao, COO and Co-founder of 10club homes, Gaurav Agarwal, Co-founder of Nat Habit, and Raman Khanduja, Co-founder and CEO of Mintoak, have shared their insights on the pivotal areas they believe need attention from the government.