Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a substantial reduction in customs duty on mobile phones, mobile PCBAs and mobile chargers from the existing 20% to 15%. Sitharaman said that the Indian mobile industry has matured, with domestic production increasing threefold and exports of mobile phones increasing 100-fold in the last 6 years.

Speaking during her budget speech, FM Sitharaman said, “With a three fold increase in domestic production and almost 100 fold jump in exports of mobile phones over the last six years, the Indian mobile industry has matured. In the interest of consumers. I now propose to reduce the BCD (Basic Customs Duty) on mobile phone, mobile PCBA and mobile charger to 15%."

A Mint report earlier this month first broke the news of the government's plans to reduce customs duty on consumer electronics products to deepen domestic manufacturing, reduce import dependence and encourage value addition in the sector.

Notably, in January this year, the Union government had also reduced the import duty on a number of parts used in the manufacture of mobile phones from 15% to 10%. The products on which import duties were reduced in January include inputs used in the manufacture of battery covers, main lens, back cover, antennas, SIM sockets and other mechanical parts made of plastic and metal.

Customs duty cut on Gold, silver and platinum:

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister also proposed to reduce the customs duty on gold and silver from 6% and on platinum to 6.4%. Sitharaman said that the duty cut is aimed at enhancing domestic value addition in gold and other precious metal jewellery.

“To enhance domestic value addition in gold and precious metal jewellery in the country, I propose to reduce customs duties on gold and silver to 6 per cent and that on platinum to 6.4 per cent," FM Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

