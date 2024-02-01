Budget 2024: India's digital public infra now a new 'factor of production'

Expectedly, there were no major announcements for the technology sector in the interim budget, but finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman indicated the government’s resolve to continue strengthening the country's digital public infrastructure (DPI), by christening it a "factor of production in the 21st century"; by using deeptech technologies in sectors like defence in a bid to make India self-reliant; by continuing to reskill the country's youth; and by encouraging the private sector to foster research and innovation with interest-free funds.