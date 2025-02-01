Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has exempted custom duties on the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries for both smartphones and electric vehicles.
Speaking during her 8th budget speech, Sitharaman said, “To the list of exempted capital goods, I propose to add 35 additional capital goods for EV battery manufacturing and 28 additional capital goods for mobile phone battery manufacturing. This will boost the domestic manufacture of lithium-ion batteries both for mobile phones and for electric vehicles.”
Sitharaman also announced a National Manufacturing Mission to support domestic manufacturing of solar PV cells, EV batteries, motors and controllers, electrolysers, wind turbines, high-voltage transmission equipment, and grid-scale batteries.
“To further the Make in India policy, our government will set up a National Manufacturing Mission covering small, medium, and large industries. This mission will provide policy support, execution roadmaps, and a governance and monitoring framework for central ministries and states.” Sitharaman further added
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.