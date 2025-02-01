Hello User
Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman announces customs duty exemption for lithium-ion battery manufacturing, hikes tax on

Aman Gupta

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has exempted custom duties on lithium-ion battery manufacturing for smartphones and electric vehicles, adding 35 and 28 capital goods respectively to the exemption list, aimed at boosting domestic production.

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder with the Government of India's logo as she leaves her office to present the annual budget in the parliament, in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2025. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has exempted custom duties on the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries for both smartphones and electric vehicles.

Speaking during her 8th budget speech, Sitharaman said, “To the list of exempted capital goods, I propose to add 35 additional capital goods for EV battery manufacturing and 28 additional capital goods for mobile phone battery manufacturing. This will boost the domestic manufacture of lithium-ion batteries both for mobile phones and for electric vehicles."

Sitharaman also announced a National Manufacturing Mission to support domestic manufacturing of solar PV cells, EV batteries, motors and controllers, electrolysers, wind turbines, high-voltage transmission equipment, and grid-scale batteries.

“To further the Make in India policy, our government will set up a National Manufacturing Mission covering small, medium, and large industries. This mission will provide policy support, execution roadmaps, and a governance and monitoring framework for central ministries and states." Sitharaman further added

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aman Gupta

Aman is a tech nerd at heart and a journalist by profession. He is passionate about unpacking the latest trends and making technology understandable for everyone. Outside of the newsroom, Aman is usually tinkering with a new gadget, lost in a great book, or concocting the perfect cup of coffee.
