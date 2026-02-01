Budget 2026: Foreign cloud firms using Indian data centres offered tax holiday till 2047

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed providing a tax holiday till 2047 for foreign companies providing cloud services to customers globally using data centre services from India.

During her Budget 2026 speech, Sitharaman said, “Recognizing the need to enable critical infrastructure and boost investment in data centers, I propose to provide a tax holiday till 2047 to any foreign company that provides cloud services to customers globally by using data center services from India. It will, however, need to provide services.”

She, however, added that these companies would need to provide services to Indian customers through an Indian reseller entity.

The Finance Minister also announced that related companies providing data centre services from India will get a safe harbour of 15% on cost.