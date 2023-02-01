Budget: India to set up three centres of excellence for AI, says FM Sitharaman
These three centres for excellence will be set up in top educational institutions. Leading industry players will partner in conducting interdisciplinary research and develop cutting-edge applications and scalable problem solutions in areas of agriculture, health, and sustainable cities
New Delhi: India will set up three centres of excellence (COE) for artificial intelligence (AI) at top educational institutions to develop cutting-edge AI solutions in the country, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced while presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24.
