Budget proposes to set up 100 labs for developing apps using 5G services
The announcement puts focus on the opportunities that 5G technology can provide to sectors outside of telecommunications, even as telecom service providers Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel expand the reach of 5G services across the country
New Delhi: India will set up 100 labs for development of applications using 5G services in areas, including smart classrooms, healthcare and smart cities, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget for FY2023-24 in Parliament on Wednesday.
