Budget proposes to set up 100 labs for developing apps using 5G services

According to latest data available, the country’s largest telecom services provider Reliance Jio had introduced 5G services to 225 cities across India. The carrier plans to cover the whole country by December 2023. Jio’s 5G standalone or SA services are available across several states at the beta level where it is inviting customers to experience 5G services on their devices. Over 200 models are ready for consumers to use 5G SA services.