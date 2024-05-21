Build 2024: Microsoft introduces Team Copilot and updates on Azure Cobalt 100
Microsoft launches Team Copilot, an AI meeting assistant for group collaboration, as part of its AI integration initiative. The company also introduces Azure Cobalt 100 CPU for cloud computing services, signaling its competition with Amazon and Google in the market.
Microsoft Corp. is introducing Team Copilot, a new version of its Copilot assistant aimed at enhancing group collaboration, as part of its broader initiative to integrate artificial intelligence into its products.