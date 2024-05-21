Microsoft launches Team Copilot, an AI meeting assistant for group collaboration, as part of its AI integration initiative. The company also introduces Azure Cobalt 100 CPU for cloud computing services, signaling its competition with Amazon and Google in the market.

Microsoft Corp. is introducing Team Copilot, a new version of its Copilot assistant aimed at enhancing group collaboration, as part of its broader initiative to integrate artificial intelligence into its products.

Announced on Tuesday, Team Copilot will function as a meeting assistant, capable of taking notes, summarizing key points, and tracking deadlines. This AI tool is set to be available to corporate customers later this year, as revealed on the first day of Build, Microsoft’s annual developer conference.

Microsoft has positioned itself as a leader in the field of generative artificial intelligence, known for generating and summarizing text and images. Following a $13 billion investment in ChatGPT creator OpenAI, Microsoft has rapidly incorporated similar AI capabilities into its productivity software. The Copilot brand now includes a range of products, from a coding assistant to a search engine embedded in Windows.

In addition to the Team Copilot announcement, Microsoft provided an update on its efforts to develop its own processors. The Azure Cobalt 100, Microsoft’s first in-house central processing unit (CPU), is now available in preview for Azure cloud-computing service customers.

While these processors are not the advanced chips typically used for AI, the release of Cobalt represents a significant step in Microsoft’s strategy to compete with major rivals in the cloud computing market. Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, both leaders in this space, also produce their own chips, partly to offer specialized devices at lower costs than those from traditional manufacturers like Intel Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Cloud service providers, including Microsoft, are increasingly interested in using their proprietary chips for advanced tasks such as training AI systems. Microsoft's Maia 100 AI accelerator is not yet available to Azure customers but is currently being tested in one of the company's data centers, according to CEO Satya Nadella in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Monday.

