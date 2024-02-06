Bumble is using AI to block fake, scam and spam profiles. Here's how it works
Bumble's new Deception Detector feature uses AI to block 95% of fake profiles and reduce reports of spam and scams by 45%. Deception Detector, utilizes AI to combat the top concern of users, which is the authenticity of their matches.
Dating app Bumble is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence in order to make dating safer, healthier, and more enjoyable with the new Deception Detector feature. Bumble says that its new feature was successful in blocking 95% of fake, spam, or scam profiles automatically while there was a 45% reduction in reports of spam and fake accounts.