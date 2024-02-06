Dating app Bumble is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence in order to make dating safer, healthier, and more enjoyable with the new Deception Detector feature. Bumble says that its new feature was successful in blocking 95% of fake, spam, or scam profiles automatically while there was a 45% reduction in reports of spam and fake accounts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While highlighting the need for this new feature Bumble said that its most recent research revealed that its members were anxious about the authenticity of their profiles with fake profiles and the risk of scams as the top concern of these users. Bumble said that 46% of the respondents said that the number one issue while using the dating app was not knowing about the authenticity of their matches.

According to a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) report cited by TechCrunch, romance scams led to victims losing around $1.3 billion n the year 2022 with the median loss being $4400.

Bumble CEO Lidiane Jones while speaking about the new feature in a recent release cited by Mashable said, “In recent years, the online landscape has evolved significantly and we see a growing concern about authenticity,"

"With a dedicated focus on women's experience online, we recognize that in the AI era, trust is more paramount than ever. We are being thoughtful about how to best use new models to reduce the anxiety of making connections and support our community, with AI standing as a main area of focus." Jones added.

Notably, this isn't the first time Bumble is using AI to make its app safer for users. In 2019, the company launched a tool called Private Detector that used the power of AI to automatically blur potential nude images shared within a chat. The company had then made a version of this feature available to the tech community via an open-source code, Mashable reported.

