Business technology chiefs question ChatGPT’s readiness for the enterprise
The generative AI chatbot can be spectacularly wrong, executives say, and is mostly good for rote tasks at present. Nonetheless, they say CIOs who fail to explore the technology’s possibility risk their companies falling behind
OpenAI’s ChatGPT has nabbed the attention of corporate boardrooms for its humanlike ability to generate business reports, marketing pitches and code for software applications, among other things. Yet some business-technology professionals are uneasy about integrating it into the enterprise stack, citing concerns over its use of online data and security risks.
