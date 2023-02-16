Home / Technology / News /  Business technology chiefs question ChatGPT’s readiness for the enterprise
Back

Business technology chiefs question ChatGPT’s readiness for the enterprise

wsj 5 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2023, 06:25 PM IST Angus Loten, The Wall Street Journal
ChatGPT is here to stay. (Bloomberg)Premium
ChatGPT is here to stay. (Bloomberg)

The generative AI chatbot can be spectacularly wrong, executives say, and is mostly good for rote tasks at present. Nonetheless, they say CIOs who fail to explore the technology’s possibility risk their companies falling behind

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has nabbed the attention of corporate boardrooms for its humanlike ability to generate business reports, marketing pitches and code for software applications, among other things. Yet some business-technology professionals are uneasy about integrating it into the enterprise stack, citing concerns over its use of online data and security risks.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x