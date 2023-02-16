Business technology chiefs question ChatGPT’s readiness for the enterprise

Released in November by San Francisco-based OpenAI, ChatGPT is a generative AI-powered chatbot that’s been trained on a massive trove of articles, websites and social-media posts gathered from the internet, as well as transcribed interviews that capture the nuances of human speech. By detecting linguistic patterns and familiar phrases, the algorithm learned to predict what word is likely to follow from a sequence of words. From there, it was able to predict the next sentence and the next paragraph, eventually creating a coherent text.