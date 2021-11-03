Businesses pivot to video analytics for efficiency

The analytics tools process videos captured on closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras and use algorithms to detect anomalies. It can be classified into three categories: fixed algorithm analytics (to detect specific behaviour), artificial intelligence (AI) learning algorithms (learning for the camera feeds to detect what is normal and then report any break in pattern), and facial recognition systems (by extracting data points from face to create a digital signature to match with an online database).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}