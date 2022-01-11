NEW DELHI : With the pandemic-led digital transformation, migration and reverse migration of applications and solutions between private and public clouds is gaining traction among Indian businesses.

Elaborating on the process, known as cloud repatriation, Faiz Shakir, managing director sales, India and Saarc region, Nutanix, said while most companies are migrating from private to public cloud, the digital natives recognize the importance of using a hybrid cloud environment. “Customers want the best of both worlds. They say, ‘Here are my requirements from different workloads that I want to run on a private cloud; but you need to give me a gateway where I have the option to move to public cloud seamlessly, without having to change my strategy.’" he said.

US-based Nutanix provides virtualization software to enterprises, which helps manage multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud infrastructure (HCI).

In a November 2021 report, International Data Corp. (IDC) said revenue from India’s public cloud services market stood at $2.2 billion in the first half of 2021. It expected revenues to touch $10.8 billion by 2025, growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 24.1%.

“Cloud continues to be the foundational pillar for innovation, collaboration, and digital transformation. It is witnessing an accelerated adoption by enterprises in India. Organizations cite increased investments for cloud infrastructure and platforms in the coming 12 months to aid in faster and more effective ways of application development and access to technologies," said Rishu Sharma, associate research director, cloud and artificial intelligence, IDC India.

Much of the growth is expected from legacy companies adopting digital services. Shakir said Nutanix recently received an order from a large private bank based in Mumbai, which wants to run its entire disaster management operations from the public cloud.

“New-age companies can move a lot of critical workloads to public cloud, because they don’t use many legacy applications and it’s easier for them to start (on public cloud). It all depends on how aged your IT infrastructure is, how aged are the applications and the modernization of that," he added.

He added, though, that traditional enterprises such as banks, use a lot of legacy applications that need to run largely in the private cloud and in the old on-premise format.

