Businesses review cloud plans amid switch to digi: Nutanix MD

Elaborating on the process, known as cloud repatriation, Faiz Shakir, managing director sales, India and Saarc region, Nutanix, said while most companies are migrating from private to public cloud, the digital natives recognize the importance of using a hybrid cloud environment. “Customers want the best of both worlds. They say, ‘Here are my requirements from different workloads that I want to run on a private cloud; but you need to give me a gateway where I have the option to move to public cloud seamlessly, without having to change my strategy.’" he said.