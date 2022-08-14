Buying a new budget phone? Check out these smartphones on Amazon

Buying a new budget phone? Check out these smartphones on Amazon2 min read . 10:23 AM IST
- OnePlus and Redmi phones are listed under budget category in Amazon's Electronic Budget Bazzar
Looking for a smartphone that is high on performance and is also easy on your pocket at the same time. Amazon has an Electronic Budget Bazzar section on its website that offers mobiles from OnePlus and Redmi that can easily fit in your budget. Take a look
Redmi 9A Sport
Redmi 9A Sport is an entry-level phone that carries a price tag of ₹6,999. The smartphone comes powered by a 2GHz Helio G25 octa-core processor. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and packs 2GB RAM. The handset offers a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP sensor at the front for selfies.
Redmi 9 Activ
Redmi 9 Activ is offered in 4GB and 6GB RAM options. The smartphone comes with a starting price of ₹8,999. Powered by Helio G35 octa-core processor, the handset is equipped with a 6.53-inch HD+ display. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery and features 13MP+2MP dual camera at the back.
Redmi Note 10T 5G
Redmi Note 10T 5G comes with a starting price of ₹11,999. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 nm processor. The handset boasts of a 6.5-inch FHD+ screen with an adaptive refresh rate of- 90Hz. The device houses a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast wired charging.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite
Coming with a starting price of ₹19,999, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite comes in Blue and Black Dusk colour options. Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM. The handset runs on the company’s own OxygenOS 12 based on the latest Android 12 operating system. It has a battery capacity of 5,000mAh.
Redmi 10 Prime
Redmi 10 Prime packs 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. It is priced at ₹10,999. The device comes powered by MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core processor and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18watt fast charging support. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.
