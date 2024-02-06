Are you planning to buy a smartphone? You may prefer getting it before June; here's why
The price of memory chips in India could rise by 10-15% by late February or early March, but recent tax cuts may help offset the impact. Brands may also start offering lower memory and storage in budget smartphones.
In what may come as a shock to many Indian consumers, smartphone prices in the country could rise from June this year due to a rise in memory prices and the improved position of the Chinese Yuan, according to a report in the Economic Times.
