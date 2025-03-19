Buying a Smart AC in 2025? Here are 5 things you must check first

Summer is setting in, and North India is already experiencing high temperatures ranging between 30-33 degrees Celsius. Soon enough, we will be dealing with scorching summer heat, with temperatures soaring to nearly 45-50 degrees. As things stand, many people are considering buying new air conditioners, whether first-time buyers or those upgrading their old units. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At present, the biggest trend in the market is smart air conditioners. The keyword here is "smart." While air conditioners have been around for a long time, smart ACs are relatively new and have quickly become a popular choice among buyers stepping out to purchase a new unit. But what should you keep in mind when buying a smart air conditioner? Do the same rules apply as normal conditioners would? Here, let us tell you just that.

Make sure that the Smart AC is compatible with your smart assistants and devices While most air conditioners do support both Amazon Alexa and Google, there are chances you may come across a model that supports only one of them. In this case, you should definitely keep in mind which smart home system is your choice. For instance, if you are using Google-powered smart devices across your home, such as the Google Nest series or devices, and every other device is connected to the same network, it will be in your best interest to get a smart air conditioner that supports Google.

Similarly, if you're using Alexa, you may want to look elsewhere, but ideally, you should buy a model that supports both.

Smart ACs have Wi-Fi connectivity, so you must ensure that your Wi-Fi network reaches where the AC is While this may not necessarily be a point of concern when just going out to buy an AC, it is certainly worth considering because if you are buying a smart AC for its smart features, unless you have the required Wi-Fi network that reaches there, there's no point, right? So before you make the purchase, ensure that wherever you're going to fit the AC, the Wi-Fi network reaches there and is quite strong so that you are able to use the smart features of the AC, including being able to control it remotely, turning it on before you reach home, etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Do not compromise on the basics While buying a smart AC, we would recommend you go for a model that does the basics right because you shouldn't get carried away with smart features and compromise on the sheer basics, including the compressor type, how efficient the AC is, and what other features it packs. Does it have a copper condenser or not? Etc.

Ensure that your smart AC filters out common pollutants No matter how smart your AC is, if it cannot filter out common pollutants like PM 0.1, PM 2.5, it lacks basic functionalty needed these days. So whenever you are buying an air conditioner, ensure it can filter harmful particles, especially more so considering how polluted our cities are starting to become. This will help you improve your health. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The app is important Often, smart ACs are controlled using apps. For instance, Samsung smart ACs can be controlled using the SmartThings app, which is available on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, and the app works quite seamlessly. But this isn't always the case.