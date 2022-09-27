Buying gadgets online? These customers’ bitter experience has a lesson for you2 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 01:49 PM IST
- Open box delivery service is offered by both Amazon and Flipkart. It is available for eligible orders for free.
Online festive sales are in full swing. Major e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart are giving huge discounts to their customers in their respective Great Indian Festival and Big Billion Days sales. Yashaswi Sharma and Arpit Mehrotra are among thousands of customers to buy electronics from online websites. But, unfortunately, both of them had an unpleasant experience that teaches all of us a lesson or two. Both customers have shared their ordeal via posts on LinkedIn.