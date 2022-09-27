Buying gadgets online? These customers’ bitter experience has a lesson for you

With Amazon’s Open Box Inspection, the delivery associate will unpack your order package at the time of delivery for your inspection. You can verify the order to ensure the right product is delivered without any damages and has the required accessories enclosed. Open Box Inspection eligibility messaging is displayed on the product detail page for eligible orders. Similarly, in Flipkart’s Open Box Delivery, the delivery associate will open the package in front of you at the time of delivery. Both outside as well as the brand packing is opened and shown to you. This ensures that you only receive what you ordered. In case the order is eligible for Open Box Delivery, you'll get an option of Open Box Delivery at the Order Summary page. You can avail of the service by selecting the same option while ordering. Both platforms offer this facility for free. So next time you order expensive gadgets or electronics online, do make sure to check the open box delivery box to ensure safe delivery.