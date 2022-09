The Cupertino based Apple has launched its iPhone 14 series recently. It has gone on sale in India starting from September 16, 2022. In India, the prices of the latest Apple’s iPhone 14 line up starts at ₹79,900. While the tech giant has retained the iPhone 13 series’ pricing across iPhone 14 models in the US, the company has hiked the prices in other parts of the world including the UK, Germany, Japan and Australia. In India, Apple has hiked the prices of Pro models by ₹10,000.

As concerned about the taxes in the country, iPhone 14 series prices include 18 per cent GST and 22 per cent custom duties (levied before GST). Reportedly, Apple might plan to manufacture iPhone 14 series in India, although, for the initial six months all units sold in the country are likely to be imported.

Here is a list of countries where the iPhone 14 series costs less than India:

US: Starting prices of all the iPhone 14 series models in the US are as following:

iPhone 14 (Starts at $799 or ₹63,601)

iPhone 14 Plus (Starts at $899 or ₹71,561)

iPhone 14 Pro (Starts at $999 or ₹79,920)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (Starts at $1099 or ₹87,491)

Notably, these prices exclude state taxes which may vary.

Canada: iPhone 14 series stats at CAD 1099 ( ₹ 67,068 approximately)

iPhone 14 (Starts at CAD 1099 or ₹67,068)

iPhone 14 Plus (Starts at CAD 1249 or ₹76,222)

iPhone 14 Pro (Starts at CAD 1399 or ₹85,376)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (Starts at CAD 1549 or ₹94,530)

Hong Kong: iPhone 14 series starts at HK 6899 ( ₹ 70,010 approx)

iPhone 14 (Starts at HK 8599 or ₹87,262)

iPhone 14 Plus (Starts at HK 7699 or ₹78,129)

iPhone 14 Pro (Starts at HK 8599 or ₹87,262)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (Starts at HK 8599 or ₹95,380)

Singapore: Apple iPhone 14 series cost starts at $1299 ( ₹ 73,893 approx)

iPhone 14 (Starts at SGD 1299 or ₹73,893)

iPhone 14 Plus (Starts at SGD 1499 or ₹85,270)

iPhone 14 Pro (Starts at SGD 1,649 or ₹93,802)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (Starts at SGD 1799 or ₹1,02,335)

Australia: Prices of iPhone 14 series starts at A$1399 approx ₹ 76,312

iPhone 14 (Starts at A$1399 or ₹76,312)

iPhone 14 Plus (Starts at A$1579 or ₹86,131)

iPhone 14 Pro (Starts at A$1749 or ₹95,404)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (Starts at A$1899 or ₹1,03,586)

UAE: iPhone 14 series price starts at AED 3,399 (approx ₹ 73,711)

iPhone 14 (Starts at AED 3,399 or ₹73,711)

iPhone 14 Plus (Starts at AED 3,799 or ₹82,385)

iPhone 14 Pro (Starts at AED 4,299 or ₹93,228)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (Starts at AED 4,699 or ₹1,01,903)

Malaysia: Prices of iPhone 14 series starts at RM 4,199 or approx ₹ 73,922

iPhone 14 (Starts at RM 4,199 or ₹73,922)

iPhone 14 Plus (Starts at RM 4,699 or ₹82,942)

iPhone 14 Pro (Starts at RM 5,299 or ₹93,532)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (Starts at RM 5,799 or ₹1,02,358)

Japan: Prices of iPhone 14 series start at JPY 1,19,800 or approx ₹ 67,000

iPhone 14 (Starts at JPY 1,19,800 or ₹67,000)

iPhone 14 Plus (Starts at JPY 1,34,800 or ₹75,000)

iPhone 14 Pro (Starts at JPY 1,49,800 or ₹83,000)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (Starts at JPY 1,64,800 or ₹92,000)

Mainland China: iPhone 14 series prices in Mainland China start at CNY 5,999 or approx ₹ 69,000

iPhone 14 (Starts at CNY 5,999 or ₹69,000)

iPhone 14 Plus (Starts at CNY 6,999 or ₹80,000)

iPhone 14 Pro (Starts at CNY 7,999 or ₹92,000)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (Starts at CNY 8,999 or ₹1,00,000)

