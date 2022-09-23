Buying iPhone from abroad? 9 countries where iPhone 14 costs less than India

In India, the prices of the latest Apple’s iPhone 14 line up starts at ₹79,900. While the tech giant has retained the iPhone 13 series’ pricing across iPhone 14 models in the US, the company has hiked the prices in other parts of the world including the UK, Germany, Japan and Australia.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Cupertino based Apple has launched its iPhone 14 series recently. It has gone on sale in India starting from September 16, 2022. In India, the prices of the latest Apple’s iPhone 14 line up starts at ₹79,900. While the tech giant has retained the iPhone 13 series’ pricing across iPhone 14 models in the US, the company has hiked the prices in other parts of the world including the UK, Germany, Japan and Australia. In India, Apple has hiked the prices of Pro models by ₹10,000.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Cupertino based Apple has launched its iPhone 14 series recently. It has gone on sale in India starting from September 16, 2022. In India, the prices of the latest Apple’s iPhone 14 line up starts at ₹79,900. While the tech giant has retained the iPhone 13 series’ pricing across iPhone 14 models in the US, the company has hiked the prices in other parts of the world including the UK, Germany, Japan and Australia. In India, Apple has hiked the prices of Pro models by ₹10,000.
As concerned about the taxes in the country, iPhone 14 series prices include 18 per cent GST and 22 per cent custom duties (levied before GST). Reportedly, Apple might plan to manufacture iPhone 14 series in India, although, for the initial six months all units sold in the country are likely to be imported.
As concerned about the taxes in the country, iPhone 14 series prices include 18 per cent GST and 22 per cent custom duties (levied before GST). Reportedly, Apple might plan to manufacture iPhone 14 series in India, although, for the initial six months all units sold in the country are likely to be imported.
Here is a list of countries where the iPhone 14 series costs less than India:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here is a list of countries where the iPhone 14 series costs less than India:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
US: Starting prices of all the iPhone 14 series models in the US are as following:
iPhone 14 (Starts at $799 or ₹63,601)
US: Starting prices of all the iPhone 14 series models in the US are as following:
iPhone 14 (Starts at $799 or ₹63,601)
iPhone 14 Plus (Starts at $899 or ₹71,561)
iPhone 14 Plus (Starts at $899 or ₹71,561)
iPhone 14 Pro (Starts at $999 or ₹79,920)
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
iPhone 14 Pro (Starts at $999 or ₹79,920)
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
iPhone 14 Pro Max (Starts at $1099 or ₹87,491)
iPhone 14 Pro Max (Starts at $1099 or ₹87,491)
Notably, these prices exclude state taxes which may vary.