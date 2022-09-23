Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Buying iPhone from abroad? 9 countries where iPhone 14 costs less than India

The all-new Apple iPhone 14 Pro features a 48MP camera- largest camera sensor on an iPhone ever.
3 min read . 06:21 PM ISTLivemint

The Cupertino based Apple has launched its iPhone 14 series recently. It has gone on sale in India starting from September 16, 2022. In India, the prices of the latest Apple’s iPhone 14 line up starts at 79,900. While the tech giant has retained the iPhone 13 series’ pricing across iPhone 14 models in the US, the company has hiked the prices in other parts of the world including the UK, Germany, Japan and Australia. In India, Apple has hiked the prices of Pro models by 10,000.

As concerned about the taxes in the country, iPhone 14 series prices include 18 per cent GST and 22 per cent custom duties (levied before GST). Reportedly, Apple might plan to manufacture iPhone 14 series in India, although, for the initial six months all units sold in the country are likely to be imported.

Here is a list of countries where the iPhone 14 series costs less than India:

US: Starting prices of all the iPhone 14 series models in the US are as following:

iPhone 14 (Starts at $799 or 63,601)

iPhone 14 Plus (Starts at $899 or 71,561)

iPhone 14 Pro (Starts at $999 or 79,920)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (Starts at $1099 or 87,491)

Notably, these prices exclude state taxes which may vary.

Canada: iPhone 14 series stats at CAD 1099 ( 67,068 approximately)

iPhone 14 (Starts at CAD 1099 or 67,068)

iPhone 14 Plus (Starts at CAD 1249 or 76,222)

iPhone 14 Pro (Starts at CAD 1399 or 85,376)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (Starts at CAD 1549 or 94,530)

Hong Kong: iPhone 14 series starts at HK 6899 ( 70,010 approx)

iPhone 14 (Starts at HK 8599 or 87,262)

iPhone 14 Plus (Starts at HK 7699 or 78,129)

iPhone 14 Pro (Starts at HK 8599 or 87,262)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (Starts at HK 8599 or 95,380)

Singapore: Apple iPhone 14 series cost starts at $1299 ( 73,893 approx)

iPhone 14 (Starts at SGD 1299 or 73,893)

iPhone 14 Plus (Starts at SGD 1499 or 85,270)

iPhone 14 Pro (Starts at SGD 1,649 or 93,802)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (Starts at SGD 1799 or 1,02,335)

Australia: Prices of iPhone 14 series starts at A$1399 approx 76,312

iPhone 14 (Starts at A$1399 or 76,312)

iPhone 14 Plus (Starts at A$1579 or 86,131)

iPhone 14 Pro (Starts at A$1749 or 95,404)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (Starts at A$1899 or 1,03,586)

UAE: iPhone 14 series price starts at AED 3,399 (approx 73,711)

iPhone 14 (Starts at AED 3,399 or 73,711)

iPhone 14 Plus (Starts at AED 3,799 or 82,385)

iPhone 14 Pro (Starts at AED 4,299 or 93,228)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (Starts at AED 4,699 or 1,01,903)

Malaysia: Prices of iPhone 14 series starts at RM 4,199 or approx 73,922

iPhone 14 (Starts at RM 4,199 or 73,922)

iPhone 14 Plus (Starts at RM 4,699 or 82,942)

iPhone 14 Pro (Starts at RM 5,299 or 93,532)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (Starts at RM 5,799 or 1,02,358)

Japan: Prices of iPhone 14 series start at JPY 1,19,800 or approx 67,000

iPhone 14 (Starts at JPY 1,19,800 or 67,000)

iPhone 14 Plus (Starts at JPY 1,34,800 or 75,000)

iPhone 14 Pro (Starts at JPY 1,49,800 or 83,000)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (Starts at JPY 1,64,800 or 92,000)

Mainland China: iPhone 14 series prices in Mainland China start at CNY 5,999 or approx 69,000

iPhone 14 (Starts at CNY 5,999 or 69,000)

iPhone 14 Plus (Starts at CNY 6,999 or 80,000)

iPhone 14 Pro (Starts at CNY 7,999 or 92,000)

iPhone 14 Pro Max (Starts at CNY 8,999 or 1,00,000)

