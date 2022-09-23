Buying iPhone from abroad? 9 countries where iPhone 14 costs less than India

The Cupertino based Apple has launched its iPhone 14 series recently. It has gone on sale in India starting from September 16, 2022. In India, the prices of the latest Apple’s iPhone 14 line up starts at ₹79,900. While the tech giant has retained the iPhone 13 series’ pricing across iPhone 14 models in the US, the company has hiked the prices in other parts of the world including the UK, Germany, Japan and Australia. In India, Apple has hiked the prices of Pro models by ₹10,000.

